What Made H.C. Wainwright Upgrade Ocugen’s Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth upgraded Ocugen (OCGN) to Buy today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocugen with a $4.30 average price target, a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.73 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, Ocugen has an average volume of 58.78M.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.