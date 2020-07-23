What Made H.C. Wainwright Upgrade Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Buy today and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.00.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $535 million and GAAP net loss of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $508 million and had a net profit of $85.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

