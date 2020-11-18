What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Summit Therapeutics’ Stock?

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Summit Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Summit Therapeutics has an average volume of 95.84K.

Summit Therapeutics Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotic medicines. The company operates through the Drug Development segment, which covers its research and development activities carried out by the Group. Summit Therapeutics was founded by Stephen Graham Davies and Kay Dame Davies in January 2003 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.