What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Pulse Biosciences’ Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Hold today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -1.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, ThermoGenesis Holdings, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pulse Biosciences is a Hold with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Pulse Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.95 million.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage electroceutical, an electrical energy based therapeutic, company pursuing commercial applications of its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.