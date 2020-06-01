What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Ocugen’s Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Ocugen (OCGN) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Ocugen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.63.

Based on Ocugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCGN in relation to earlier this year.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.