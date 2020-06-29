What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock?

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.80, which is a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.60 and a one-year low of $1.92. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 36.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Simon Benito, a Director at INO sold 8,750 shares for a total of $139,563.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

