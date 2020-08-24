What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Galapagos’ Stock?

Galapagos (GLPG) received a Hold rating and a $123.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.16, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $163.26, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Galapagos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.17 million and GAAP net loss of $50.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More on GLPG: