What Made Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Vermilion Energy’s Stock?

Vermilion Energy (VET) received a Buy rating and a C$11.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.26, close to its 52-week high of $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $8.02 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Vermilion Energy’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

