What Made Canaccord Genuity Upgrade MiX Telematics’ Stock?

MiX Telematics (MIXT) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 67.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MiX Telematics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

MiX Telematics’ market cap is currently $327.9M and has a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.89.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.