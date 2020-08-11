What Made Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Hardwoods Distribution’s Stock?

Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) received a Buy rating and a C$23.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.26, close to its 52-week high of $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 51.6% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Badger Daylighting, SNC-Lavalin Group, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hardwoods Distribution with a $15.10 average price target.

Based on Hardwoods Distribution’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $325 million and net profit of $9.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $287 million and had a net profit of $5.98 million.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.