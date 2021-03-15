What Made Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Crew Energy’s Stock?

Crew Energy (CWEGF) received a Buy rating and a C$2.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93, close to its 52-week high of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 38.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.10, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.03 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 119.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.