What Made Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Celestica’s Stock?

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica (CLS) to Buy, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.40, close to its 52-week high of $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, CGI Group, and Descartes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celestica is a Hold with an average price target of $8.60, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on July 30, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Celestica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and net profit of $13.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. Celestica was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.