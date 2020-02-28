What Made Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Autodesk’s Stock?

Autodesk (ADSK) received a Buy rating and a $195.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $180.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.6% and a 84.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Upland Software, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.88, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Autodesk’s market cap is currently $39.75B and has a P/E ratio of 272.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -231.74.

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya, and Revit.