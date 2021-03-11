What Made Canaccord Genuity Downgrade The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings’ Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF) to Sell, with a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.20.

Based on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.88 million and GAAP net loss of $76.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TGODF in relation to earlier this year.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of medical cannabis solutions. It operates through Production and Distribution of Cannabis and Related Products; and Production and Distribution of Hemp Related Products segments. The company was founded on November 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.