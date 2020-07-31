What Made Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Sandstorm Gold’s Stock?

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) received a Hold rating and a C$14.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.68, close to its 52-week high of $10.63.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 80.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Sandstorm Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

The company has a one-year high of $10.63 and a one-year low of $3.32. Currently, Sandstorm Gold has an average volume of 2.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAND in relation to earlier this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.