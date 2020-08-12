What Made Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Roxgold’s Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Roxgold (ROGFF) to Buy, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 78.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.58, which is a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 96.54K.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.