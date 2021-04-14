What Made Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Badger Daylighting’s Stock?

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk downgraded Badger Daylighting (BADFF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Badger Daylighting with a $35.89 average price target.

Based on Badger Daylighting’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and net profit of $1.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a net profit of $15.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BADFF in relation to earlier this year.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure. The Petroleum market covers oil and gas exploration and production related; oil and gas facility and industrial related, and oil and gas pipeline and infrastructure. The Construction market consists of building construction, maintenance and repair inclusive of commercial, residential, university and educational, and government buildings. The General Industrial market focuses on industrial, transportation, telecom, and engineering. It operates through the United States, and Canada segments. The company was founded on January 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.