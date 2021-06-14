What Made BTIG Upgrade I3 Verticals’ Stock?

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG upgraded I3 Verticals (IIIV) to Buy, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Galaxy Digital Holdings, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for I3 Verticals with a $42.00 average price target.

I3 Verticals’ market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of -171.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIIV in relation to earlier this year.

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.