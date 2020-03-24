What Made BTIG Downgrade Senseonics Holdings’ Stock?

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded Senseonics Holdings (SENS) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -30.5% and a 8.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Senseonics Holdings with a $0.75 average price target, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.66 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Senseonics Holdings has an average volume of 2.19M.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.