What Made BMO Capital Downgrade Welltower’s Stock?

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Welltower (WELL) to Sell today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $64.18 average price target.

Welltower’s market cap is currently $26.97B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WELL in relation to earlier this year.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.