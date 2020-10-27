What Made BMO Capital Downgrade Equity Residential’s Stock?

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Equity Residential (EQR) to Sell today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.69, close to its 52-week low of $49.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.22.

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $19.1B and has a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.