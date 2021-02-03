What Made Barrington Upgrade Haemonetics’ Stock?

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky upgraded Haemonetics (HAE) to Buy today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $129.93, close to its 52-week high of $139.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 56.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $148.00 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.69 and a one-year low of $63.41. Currently, Haemonetics has an average volume of 373.8K.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other. Its products include surgical and diagnostic devices, blood and plasma center devices, blood center software, hospital software, and plasma center software. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.