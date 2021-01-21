What Made Barrington Downgrade Haemonetics’ Stock?

Haemonetics (HAE) received a Hold rating from Barrington analyst Michael Petusky today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.57, close to its 52-week high of $129.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $147.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Haemonetics’ market cap is currently $6.33B and has a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other. Its products include surgical and diagnostic devices, blood and plasma center devices, blood center software, hospital software, and plasma center software. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.