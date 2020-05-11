What Made Barrington Downgrade DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Stock?

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.33, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.87 and a one-year low of $31.58. Currently, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average volume of 2.84M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment, and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers, and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic, and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in York, PA.