What Made Baader Bank Upgrade Linde’s Stock?

Linde (LIN) received a Buy rating and a EUR165.00 price target from Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.92.

Mayer noted:

“MuNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Baader Bank hat Linde von “Reduce” auf “Add” hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 180 auf 165 Euro gesenkt. Den europaischen Chemieunternehmen stehe in den kommenden drei bis vier Monaten wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie ein herber Abschwung bevor, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Gegensatz zur Zeit der Finanzkrise in den Jahren 2008 und 2009 aber sei der Industriegaskonzern Linde nun robuster aufgestellt. Zudem sei die Bilanz jetzt starker als damals./la/he Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:24 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Mayer has an average return of 2.5% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #3243 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $213.08 average price target, implying a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $192.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.08 billion and net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.