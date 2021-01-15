What Made B.Riley Financial Upgrade Cinemark Holdings’ Stock?

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold upgraded Cinemark Holdings (CNK) to Buy today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 56.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cinemark Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.24B and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.