What Made B.Riley FBR Upgrade Malibu Boats’ Stock?

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold upgraded Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Buy today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.56, close to its 52-week high of $63.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.88 and a one-year low of $18.02. Currently, Malibu Boats has an average volume of 222.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.