What Made B.Riley FBR Upgrade Dolby Laboratories’ Stock?

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold upgraded Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Buy today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.81, close to its 52-week low of $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -26.8% and a 16.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33, which is a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Dolby Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $48.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $98.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.