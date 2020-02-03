What Made Alembic Global Downgrade Trinseo’s Stock?

Trinseo (TSE) received a Hold rating and a $35.00 price target from Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.72, close to its 52-week low of $27.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.0% and a 28.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trinseo is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a one-year high of $52.34 and a one-year low of $27.36. Currently, Trinseo has an average volume of 403.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSE in relation to earlier this year.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division includes latex binders, synthetic rubber and performance plastics segments.