What Made Aegis Capital Upgrade Yelp’s Stock?

Yelp (YELP) received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, The Meet Group, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $35.11 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Yelp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $31.95 million.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers.