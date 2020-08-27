What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Zoetis (ZTS)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Zoetis (ZTS), Kristin Peck, sold shares of ZTS for $1.65M.

Following Kristin Peck’s last ZTS Sell transaction on May 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.8%. In addition to Kristin Peck, 4 other ZTS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $163.98 and a one-year low of $90.14. Currently, Zoetis has an average volume of 494.75K. ZTS’s market cap is $75.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.10.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.75, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zoetis has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The company provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

