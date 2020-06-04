What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Xcel Energy (XEL)?

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Xcel Energy (XEL), Benjamin Fowke, sold shares of XEL for $6.9M.

Following Benjamin Fowke’s last XEL Sell transaction on June 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.6%. In addition to Benjamin Fowke, one other XEL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.14 and a one-year low of $46.58. XEL’s market cap is $35.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $63.00, reflecting a 4.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Xcel Energy has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.