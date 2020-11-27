What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Wolverine World Wide (WWW)?

On November 25, the CEO of Wolverine World Wide (WWW), Blake Krueger, sold shares of WWW for $618.6K.

In addition to Blake Krueger, one other WWW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.70 and a one-year low of $12.19. Currently, Wolverine World Wide has an average volume of 546.69K. WWW’s market cap is $2.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 72.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, reflecting a -1.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wolverine World Wide has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear. The Wolverine Boston Group consists of Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear and apparel, and the Kids footwear business, which includes the Stride Rite licensed business, as well as kids’ footwear offerings from Saucony, Sperry, Keds, Merrell, Hush Puppies and Cat. The company was founded by G. A. Krause in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, MI.