What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Winmark (WINA)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Winmark (WINA), Brett Heffes, sold shares of WINA for $2.04M.

Following Brett Heffes’ last WINA Sell transaction on December 22, 2010, the stock climbed by 141.1%. This is Heffes’ first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $215.00 and a one-year low of $115.00. WINA’s market cap is $629 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.90. Currently, Winmark has an average volume of 15.43K.

Winmark Corp. franchises five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise; and also provides consulting and advisory services to new and emerging franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in franchising retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise.The Leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corp. and Wirth Business Credit, Inc. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.