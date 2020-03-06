What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Waterstone Financial (WSBF)?

Today, the CEO of Waterstone Financial (WSBF), Douglas Gordon, sold shares of WSBF for $100K.

In addition to Douglas Gordon, 3 other WSBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Douglas Gordon’s last WSBF Sell transaction on March 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Waterstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.09 million and quarterly net profit of $8.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.96 million and had a net profit of $5.68 million. Currently, Waterstone Financial has an average volume of 85.02K. WSBF’s market cap is $473.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.72.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $362.7K worth of WSBF shares and purchased $5,695 worth of WSBF shares. The insider sentiment on Waterstone Financial has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.