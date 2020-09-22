What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Verint Systems (VRNT)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems (VRNT), Dan Bodner, sold shares of VRNT for $351.8K.

In addition to Dan Bodner, 5 other VRNT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Dan Bodner’s last VRNT Sell transaction on June 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $59.83 and a one-year low of $32.44. Currently, Verint Systems has an average volume of 670.99K. VRNT’s market cap is $3.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 187.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.80, reflecting a -25.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Verint Systems has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Intelligence Solutions, Cyber Intelligence Solutions, and Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions. The Enterprise Intelligence segment includes solutions for customer analytics, engagement management, and workforce optimization. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions segment handles the fraud, risk, and compliance market. The company was founded in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

