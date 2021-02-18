What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of US Silica Holdings (SLCA)?

Yesterday, the CEO of US Silica Holdings (SLCA), Bryan Adair Shinn, sold shares of SLCA for $156.5K.

Following Bryan Adair Shinn’s last SLCA Sell transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.1%. This is Shinn’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $12.07 and a one-year low of $0.79. SLCA’s market cap is $856 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $7.67, reflecting a 32.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on US Silica Holdings has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in a variety of industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.