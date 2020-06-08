What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of United States Cellular (USM)?

Today, the President & CEO of United States Cellular (USM), Kenneth R. Meyers, sold shares of USM for $2M.

This is Meyers’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TDS back in March 2019 In addition to Kenneth R. Meyers, 2 other USM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $51.20 and a one-year low of $23.91. Currently, United States Cellular has an average volume of 79.64K. USM’s market cap is $2.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.83, reflecting a -20.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on United States Cellular has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.