What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of UMB Financial (UMBF)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of UMB Financial (UMBF), Mariner Kemper, sold shares of UMBF for $394.3K.

Following Mariner Kemper’s last UMBF Sell transaction on November 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

Based on UMB Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $326 million and quarterly net profit of $66.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $25.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.97 and a one-year low of $60.18. UMBF’s market cap is $3.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.57.

The insider sentiment on UMB Financial has been negative according to 110 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services.