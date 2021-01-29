What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Triumph Bancorp (TBK)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Triumph Bancorp (TBK), Aaron Graft, sold shares of TBK for $1.72M.

Following Aaron Graft’s last TBK Sell transaction on October 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.2%. In addition to Aaron Graft, 2 other TBK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Triumph Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $32.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.07 million and had a net profit of $16.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.30 and a one-year low of $19.03. TBK’s market cap is $1.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $57.40, reflecting a 8.2% upside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.