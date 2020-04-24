What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of THL Credit (TCRD)?

Yesterday, the CEO of THL Credit (TCRD), Christopher Flynn, sold shares of TCRD for $90.88K.

This is Flynn’s first Sell trade following 17 Buy transactions. Following Christopher Flynn’s last TCRD Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on THL Credit’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $-13,871,000 and GAAP net loss of -$15,446,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-20,527,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $23.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, THL Credit has an average volume of 170.15K.

The insider sentiment on THL Credit has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.