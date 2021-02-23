What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of The First Bancshares (FBMS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of The First Bancshares (FBMS), Ray Cole, sold shares of FBMS for $165K.

Following Ray Cole’s last FBMS Sell transaction on October 31, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

Based on The First Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $49.58 million and quarterly net profit of $15.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.2 million and had a net profit of $11.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.37 and a one-year low of $15.27. Currently, The First Bancshares has an average volume of 41.48K.

The insider sentiment on The First Bancshares has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.