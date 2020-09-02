What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Fabrizio Freda, sold shares of EL for $40.68M.

Following Fabrizio Freda’s last EL Sell transaction on May 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 56.1%. In addition to Fabrizio Freda, 2 other EL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $224.23 and a one-year low of $137.01. EL’s market cap is $79.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 121.80. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.26.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $223.46, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fabrizio Freda’s trades have generated a -21.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

