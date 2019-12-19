What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of TD Ameritrade (AMTD)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Stephen Boyle, sold shares of AMTD for $949.9K.

In addition to Stephen Boyle, 4 other AMTD executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Boyle’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BNK back in August 2005

Based on TD Ameritrade’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and quarterly net profit of $551 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $454 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.88 and a one-year low of $32.69. AMTD’s market cap is $27.41B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.79.

Four different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on TD Ameritrade has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

