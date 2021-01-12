What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Superior Energy Services (SPNX)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Superior Energy Services (SPNX), David D. Dunlap, sold shares of SPNX for $632.

This is Dunlap’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to David D. Dunlap, 3 other SPNX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Superior Energy Services has an average volume of 701.61K. The company has a one-year high of $6.07 and a one-year low of $0.71. SPNX’s market cap is $12.19 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that generally address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require specialized engineering, manufacturing, or project planning expertise. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.