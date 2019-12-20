What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), James E. Meyer, sold shares of SIRI for $5.02M.

Following James E. Meyer’s last SIRI Sell transaction on December 13, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.4%. In addition to James E. Meyer, one other SIRI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sirius XM Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $246 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 billion and had a net profit of $343 million. SIRI’s market cap is $31.14B and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.07. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has an average volume of 23.57M.

The insider sentiment on Sirius XM Holdings has been negative according to 133 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine.