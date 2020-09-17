What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Sharps Compliance (SMED)?

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Sharps Compliance (SMED), David Tusa, sold shares of SMED for $26.88K.

In addition to David Tusa, 4 other SMED executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following David Tusa’s last SMED Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $8.99 and a one-year low of $3.74. SMED’s market cap is $125 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.50. Currently, Sharps Compliance has an average volume of 144.77K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, reflecting a -21.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sharps Compliance has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.