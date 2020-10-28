What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Shake Shack (SHAK), Randall Garutti, sold shares of SHAK for $1.02M.

Following Randall Garutti’s last SHAK Sell transaction on October 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $85.43 and a one-year low of $30.01. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 720.23K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.09, reflecting a 7.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Shake Shack has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.