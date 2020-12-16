What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of SEACOR Holdings (CKH)?

On December 14, the Executive Chairman and CEO of SEACOR Holdings (CKH), Charles Fabrikant, sold shares of CKH for $3.42M.

Following Charles Fabrikant’s last CKH Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.8%. This is Fabrikant’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $47.70 and a one-year low of $22.23. CKH’s market cap is $851 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 80.40. Currently, SEACOR Holdings has an average volume of 241.75K.

SEACOR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing and merchandising, and risk management consultancy. It engages in the owning, operating, investing in, and marketing equipment, primarily in the field of oil and gas, shipping, and logistics industries. It operates through the following segments: Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services; Inland Transportation & Logistics Services; Witt O’Brien’s; and Other. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of marine transportation, towing and bunkering assets, including U.S. coastwise eligible vessels and vessels trading internationally. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates domestic river transportation equipment, and owns fleeting and high-speed multi-modal terminal locations adjacent to and along the U.S. Inland waterways, at this time primarily in the St. Louis and Memphis areas. The Witt O’Brien’s segment provides crisis and emergency management services for both the public and private sectors. The Other segment is comprised of lending and leasing activities, and non-controlling investments in various other businesses. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.