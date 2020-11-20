What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Sanmina-Sci (SANM)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Sanmina-Sci (SANM), Jure Sola, sold shares of SANM for $2.09M.

Following Jure Sola’s last SANM Sell transaction on November 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.6%. In addition to Jure Sola, one other SANM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.96 and a one-year low of $18.34. SANM’s market cap is $2.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10. Currently, Sanmina-Sci has an average volume of 185.99K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.34M worth of SANM shares and purchased $330.9K worth of SANM shares. The insider sentiment on Sanmina-Sci has been neutral according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segment. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment. The CPS segment includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The company was founded by Jure Sola in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.